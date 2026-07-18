'Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai': Who is Sakshi Jha? India's Got Latent contestant who got all 0s at Samay Raina's show

India's Got Latent Season 2 contestant Sakshi Jha went viral after calling herself a "man hater" and receiving zero points from every panellist during her audition.

India's Got Latent Season 2 has been generating buzz since the release of Episode 3 on Netflix, with contestant Sakshi Jha emerging as one of the most talked-about participants. Her audition and interaction with host Samay Raina have sparked strong reactions online, with many viewers criticising her comments.

Sakshi also made headlines after becoming the first contestant this season to receive zero points from every panellist, despite giving herself a score of 8.

Who is Sakshi Jha?

Sakshi Jha is a teacher from Bihar who also creates content on social media. She has more than 13.5K followers on Instagram and describes herself as "Patriarchy's worst nightmare"

in her bio. During her audition, Sakshi introduced herself as a "man hater" and wrote "pati ko daru pi ke marna hai" as her goal. She also claimed that her dislike extended beyond men in general, saying that she disliked her father and brother as well.

Sakshi gets zero from entire panel

Her comments did not impress the judges. Every panellist, including Samay Raina, gave her zero points. In a light-hearted moment, Samay later asked the audience to rate her performance, and the crowd responded by chanting, "0."

Sakshi also gave herself a score of 8, creating a contrast between her own assessment and the score given by the panel.

Contestant's comments spark online debate

Following the episode, clips from Sakshi's audition began circulating online and triggered mixed reactions. Several social media users criticised her comments, with one user claiming that she displayed a strong bias against men.

Another user described her views as representative of a "pseudo feminist mindset", while a third argued that comments like hers could contribute to people developing a negative view of feminism.

Who was on the Episode 3 panel?

The third episode featured a panel comprising Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra.

India's Got Latent Season 2 is streaming on Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes releasing every two weeks at 7 pm IST.