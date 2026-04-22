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Parth Samthaan takes social media break after trolls attack his family: 'I am fumed with anger, pointless to take names'

"I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts", wrote Parth Samthaan announcing his break from social media.

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Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Parth Samthaan takes social media break after trolls attack his family: 'I am fumed with anger, pointless to take names'
Parth Samthaan/Instagram
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Parth Samthaan took fans by surprise as he announced that he is temporarily stepping away from social media, saying he has been disturbed by online negativity, including alleged personal attacks targeting him and his family. Samthaan, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram Story to share how he has been facing a wave of online negativity, including alleged personal attacks aimed at him and his family through fake accounts, which has left him deeply upset. The actor also went on to suggest that he may have an idea about who is behind the activity, but chose not to name anyone publicly.

"I have always been a peaceful and positive guy, focusing on the good but recently, I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts. Shocking, extremely hurtful, I am fumed with anger. I am guessing I know the person behind all this, but it's pointless to take names due to which... To be continued," he wrote.

He further added that instead of continuing to engage with the negativity or pursuing complaints, he would prefer to redirect his energy towards his personal and professional commitments. Announcing his break from social media, Parth added, "I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can't drain more energy on complaining to the cyber crime dept..rather ..focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS."

On the work front, Samthaan is currently seen in the television show Seher Hone Ko Hai, where he plays the lead role of Mahid. The show also features actors like Mahhi Vij, Rishita Singh and Kanika Maheshwari. The actor rose to prominence with popular television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where he starred opposite Erica Fernandes and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, in which his portrayal of Manik Malhotra alongside Niti Taylor earned him a strong fan following.

READ | Kamal Haasan takes a sly dig at Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'Never took advantage of MGR, Sivaji Ganesan'

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