Parth Samthaan penned a long note while sharing his entry sequence as ACP Ayushman in CID.

CID's ACP Ayushman, played by Parth Samthaan, has penned a long, emotional note on joining the iconic show. India's beloved crime-thriller fiction CID witnessed the biggest twist recently as ACP Pradyuman (Sayaji Satam) was killed and replaced by Ayushman (Parth Samnthaan). The new casting of the CID head has received mixed-to-negative reactions from the netizens. While fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actors have supported, or rather celebrated, his entry into the iconic show. Several audience members have shown their discontent with replacing Shivaji with Parth.

Parth has taken his thoughts to Instagram and shared his entry sequence with an emotional note. Parth admitted he never imagined being a part of such an iconic show. Sharing his experience, he wrote, "Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most Iconic, loved and longest running show – CID !!! This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian Television! The all-time famous dialogues as well as the officers becoming veterans or rather Legends (ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet ), this show has seen it all and to be a part is truly a blessing for me."

The actor further stated, "Moreover, me doing a comeback to Tv after 5 years, to be honest CID was one show I never thought i would be a part of, but then, that’s life – always being unpredictable and mysterious and I always end up taking that unplanned route for myself, be it Kyy or Kasautii! So let’s begin this beautiful journey and crack some cases."

Previously, Parth did mention that he found the offer of joining CID 'unreal' and he even rejected it initially because he was not ready to take such a big role. He admitted feeling 'awkward' that senior actors like Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Shrivastava would address him as 'sir'.