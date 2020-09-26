Parth Samthaan bids farewell to 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', says 'thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu'

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' starring actors Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu is coming to a close as the curtains on the love story of the the two main characters fall on October 3.

The Ekta Kapoor show, which first premiered on 25 September, 2018, had a decent run for the last two years with both Erica and Parth receiving a lot of love from fans who loved the chemistry between the two in the serial.

Filled with a lot of drama, twists and turns, the show gained much popularity among the masses, however, the show-runners have decided to pull the plug on it.

And as the cast gears up to bid goodbye to the show, reports suggest that the makers are planning a big surprise for the fans of Anurag-Prerna.

According to a report in Times of India, the climax of the show will be a 'happy ending' and the antagonist Komolika, essayed by Aamna Sharif, will die on the show. In the end Anurag and Prerna will reunite.

A Times of India reported quoted actor Parth speaking about biddding farewell to the show. In his parting note, Parth Samthaan said, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, to Star Plus, to the show, to my co-stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for."

"Thank you for giving me this chance two years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to the fans, thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything," he concluded.