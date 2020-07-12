Parth Samthaan aka Anurag of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' tests positive for COVID-19

As per latest reports, Parth Samthaan has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had kickstarted the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay a few days back after three months of a long break due to coronavirus lockdown. Without naming Parth, Balaji Telefilms Spokesperson released a statement regarding one of the talents from the show getting tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement read as "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew, and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets."

Parth also took to his Instagram page and confirmed that he has mild symptoms. He wrote, "Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for COVID 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone who been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors' guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care."

Check out his post below:

Other team members of KZK will be undergoing tests too.