Parents-to-be Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's latest photo will make your Sunday shinier

On Saturday, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy finally confirmed that they will be embracing parenthood soon. The couple has been dropping several hints from the past few months about becoming parents. Now, Anita has finally made her baby bump debut in the cutest way. A while back, the couple took to their Instagram pages and shared more posts talking about this pregnancy phase and how they are gearing up to become mom and dad.

Anita posted a video on her Instagram page in which Rohit and she are seen talking about all things from knowing about her pregnancy to enjoying the phase and announcing it to the world. In the video, Anita looks pretty as ever in a blue lucknawi long kurti with white chikankari work. While Rohit wore a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anita wrote, "Embarking on a new journey... The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention. We spent days researching about what to use during this time and we decided to use @themomsco's natural, certified toxin-free products during our pregnancy. In this video, I am answering all the questions about the beginning of our most memorable journey and more. Watch to find out. #themomsco #themomscoformoms #natureintoxinsout @themomsco @rohitreddygoa."

Also read Anita Hassanandani FINALLY confirms pregnancy with cute video featuring husband Rohit Reddy

Check out the video below:

Rohit also shared a beautiful photo with Anita and captioned it stating, "No visual effects here! That bump is real!"

Take a look:

Anita and Rohit have been married since 2013.