Parents name their daughter 'Kopila' after Kapil Sharma; comedian reacts

Comedian Kapil Sharma enjoys stardom all across the world for his comic timing on the hit Television show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Now, a doctor shared a story about why his brother named his daughter 'Kopila' after Kapil Sharma in Australia.

Dr. Basudev Adhikari shared the story writing, "It was the naming ceremony of my brother’s daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said , i want you as kapil, your name will be “Kopila” , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied “i know nobody can take place as real as @KapilSharmaK9“

"But you know what, “i wish she could bring smile in everyone’s face like @KapilSharmaK9 do and i am his big fan” he replied and we shut up! And she blessed with name “Kopila,” he added. Reading the tweet, the comedian was overwhelmed with love. "Lots of love to little kopila. god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family," shared Kapil.

Take a look:

lots of love to little kopila god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family https://t.co/KecF4iwVSS — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2020

After being under quarantine, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' shooting has began again. The team has been taking precautionary measures related to COVID-19 while shooting the show. Kapil had recently shared videos of him having fun with Bharti Singh on the sets.