Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma scooter ride in Dubai, fans call them cute

Apart from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma was regarded as a strong couple in 'Bigg Boss 13.' They were there for each other in the house, and they shared laughter and a few tears in their journey. Now, the couple was spotted in Dubai, taking the ride of the life. Paras and Mahira were riding on a scooter, roaming romantically on the streets, and they looked adorably cute. Even fans of the actors hailed the video and their moment.

Watch the video

Since their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are rumoured to be dating. Their chemistry in the reality show and post that have been loved by the fans who fondly call them 'PaHira'. Paras and Mahira talk about how they are best friends but fans wish to see them together forever. Now, during a recent interaction, Chhabra opened up about his wish to marry Mahira.

Paras told The Times of India, "Of course, I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend. In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship's progression to be natural."

Before Mahira, Paras was in a long term relationship with Akanksha Puri, talking about her, he told the portal, "It’s sad that I never got a chance to clarify anything. The allegations made by my Akanksha, that she was spending on my expensive clothes and other things, were not true. Akanksha was not taking care of me financially. I was doing two shows, so how could I not have money? I was not living with her, so there was no point in meeting her post the break-up. When I came out of the house and saw what she had said about me on social media, I felt there was no point in meeting her."