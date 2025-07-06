Parag Tyagi gets emotional, remembers Shefali Zariwala: 'Pari I will...'

This is Parag’s second emotional message for Shefali since her passing. Shortly after her death, he had shared another note through Shefali’s own Instagram account, expressing his deep pain.

Actor Parag Tyagi shared a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, model and actress Shefali Jariwala, on Instagram. Posting a series of old pictures from their vacations, he poured his heart out while remembering her with love and longing.

"I Will Love You in Every Lifetime"

The photos showed the couple hugging, kissing, and smiling during their happy moments together. Parag used the song I Love You Always Forever by Mateo Oxley as the background track. Alongside the post, he wrote, "I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri"

He added several hashtags like #ShefaliJariwala, #MeriGundi, #Forever, #MissYouSoMuch, and #StayBeautiful.

His First Tribute After Her Death

This is Parag’s second emotional message for Shefali since her passing. Shortly after her death, he had shared another note through Shefali’s own Instagram account, expressing his deep pain and admiration.

“She Was Love in Its Most Selfless Form”

A part of his earlier note read, “Shefali, Meri Pari — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination.”

He further added, “But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa — always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba.”