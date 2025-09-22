Parag Tyagi reveals chilling moments before Shefali Jariwala’s death: ‘Felt like something was about…’

Parag revealed that he had gone out to walk their pet dog, Simba, at Shefali’s request. Within one to one-and-a-half minutes, he received an urgent call from their compounder saying that Shefali was not breathing.

Chef Shefali Jarivala, famously known as the “Kaanta Laga Girl,” passed away on June 27. Two and a half months after her death, her husband, Parag Tyagi, opened up about her final moments, sharing heartbreaking details on Shefali’s YouTube channel via a podcast.

Parag revealed that he had gone out to walk their pet dog, Simba, at Shefali’s request. Within one to one-and-a-half minutes, he received an urgent call from their compounder saying that Shefali was not breathing. Despite immediately performing CPR, her body had already stopped functioning.

Recalling the moments leading up to her death, Parag said that although there was nothing unusual that day, he had a faint intuition that something was amiss. “She had performed Mata Rani’s puja that day. She asked me to take Simba for a walk because Ram (the house help) was tired from the puja. I agreed and went out with Simba,” he said. “Within three minutes, the compounder called to inform me that she had lost consciousness. I rushed back upstairs with Simba and tried everything I could, including CPR, but her body had already given up.”

Parag described the attempts to revive her: “I checked her pulse and retina—there was only a faint pulse and brief breathing, but nothing more. I tried lifting her and bringing her to the doctor, but it was too late.” He became emotional while recounting the ordeal and admitted that the memories of that day still haunt him. Doctors declared Shefali dead within 15-20 minutes of their arrival.

Reports suggest that on the day of her death, Shefali had observed a fast and taken insulin. After consuming some cold food from the fridge, her health suddenly deteriorated, leading to her tragic demise. While blood pressure fluctuations are believed to be the cause, the family has not officially confirmed the exact reason.