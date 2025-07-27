Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt message to 'maa' Shefali Jariwala from Simba: 'It's been one month...'

Parag shared that though it has been a month since Simba last saw Shefali, her presence continues to be felt in their lives.

TV actor Parag Tyagi posted a deeply touching video on Instagram, capturing heartfelt moments between his late wife Shefali Jariwala and their beloved pet dog Simba. The emotional tribute came one month after Shefali’s passing and was written from Simba’s perspective, expressing the dog’s ongoing love and connection with his “mom.”

Simba’s Letter to Shefali Touches Hearts

In the note, Tyagi wrote as Simba: “To the bestest Maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby simba the most and Simba loves her mom the most. Today It’s been one month simba hasn’t seen u physically but he can feel u and ur presence around him… Keep praying nd keep loving my mom.” He ended the message by signing it off as “Simba Jariwala Tyagi.” The video was set to the emotional track Tere Bin by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur, and Tanishk Bagchi, adding to the moving tribute.

One Month Without Shefali, But Her Presence Remains

Parag shared that though it has been a month since Simba last saw Shefali, her presence continues to be felt in their lives. He described the strong bond the actress had with her pet and how Simba still senses her love and affection around him.

Coping With Loss Through Memories and Love

In an earlier post, Tyagi had shared how he and Simba were dealing with the grief: “I may not be able to hold you in my arms, but I hold you in my heart, in my eyes — every moment, every minute, and every day…” He explained that sharing their moments of love was his way of coping and honoring Shefali’s memory.

A Sudden Loss That Shook Many

Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her hit song Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Her untimely demise left fans and loved ones in deep shock, but Parag Tyagi continues to keep her memory alive through heartfelt tributes and shared memories.