Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines' claim: ‘She took...’

Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi clarifies rumours about her death, calling claims about anti-ageing medicines and fasting “half-baked information.”

Actor Shefali Jariwala’s untimely death in June shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike. While several reports suggested that she died after consuming anti-ageing medicines on an empty stomach, her husband, Parag Tyagi, has now come forward to clarify the situation, calling such claims “half-baked information.”

Speaking on a podcast shared on their YouTube channel, Shefali Parag Tyagi, Parag explained, “Shefali didn’t take multivitamins daily because she would forget them, so she received them through an IV drip once a month. These included multivitamins, Vitamin C, collagen, and glutathione—one of the best antioxidants. None of these were anti-ageing medicines.”

Addressing the claims that Shefali was fasting on the day of her death, Parag added, “She did fast that day, but she had food after performing pooja and ate again later. She never deprived herself.” He further highlighted her disciplined approach to health and beauty, saying she maintained balance in her diet, enjoying treats like ice cream or Chinese food on Sundays.

Parag urged people to stop spreading misinformation, emphasizing, “I don’t know where this fasting story came from. People just picked it up and spread it. I request everyone to find the truth before talking.”

Shefali, who rose to fame with the remix track Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag but was declared dead on arrival. While cardiac arrest is believed to be the cause, the official reason has not been revealed, with police keeping the autopsy details reserved. During her career, she appeared in popular reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.