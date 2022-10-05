Parag Kansara, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge comedian, passes away

Credit: aapnusuratno1/Instagram

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara passed away on Sunday morning. Comedian Sunil Pal shared this news with fans on social media.

In the video shared by Sunil, he can be heard saying, "Another stunning revelation has emerged from the world of humour. Our fellow contestant in the Laughter Challenge, Kansara Ji, is no longer with us."

He continued and further said, "We used to laugh a lot with Kansara. Parag Bhaiya is no more in this world. A few days ago, Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai both passed away. One comedian after another is leaving us."