Parag Kansara, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge comedian, passes away

Sunil Pal shared the unfortunate news of the demise of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Credit: aapnusuratno1/Instagram

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara passed away on Sunday morning. Comedian Sunil Pal shared this news with fans on social media.

In the video shared by Sunil, he can be heard saying, "Another stunning revelation has emerged from the world of humour. Our fellow contestant in the Laughter Challenge, Kansara Ji, is no longer with us."

He continued and further said, "We used to laugh a lot with Kansara. Parag Bhaiya is no more in this world. A few days ago, Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai both passed away. One comedian after another is leaving us."

