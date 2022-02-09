'Papa ki pari pankh fadfdaate hue': Urfi Javed trolled for tripping in high heels- WATCH

Be it her dresses or he style, Urfi Javed never fails to grab attention. She is very active on social media, often shares her bold outfits on Instagram. In a new viral video, the actress can be seen wearing a revealing all-black outfit.

Urfi is one of those actresses who are least concerned about ‘what people say.’ However, she often gets trolled for various reasons including her style statement. In a new video, the actress can be seen wearing high heels, because of which she loses her balance. The video of the same has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on social media.

As soon as this video was uploaded, people started trolling the actress for her ‘overacting.’ One of the trolls wrote, “Over acting ke shop and iske dress ka liya to kya bole mera word kam ho gye or iske kapde kam ho gye.” The second one mentioned, “Over acting nothing else.”

The third person commented, “Overacting ka 70 kaat iska.” The fourth one mentioned, “Papa ki pari pankh fadfdaate hue.”

Watch video:

Earlier, the actress was trolled for letting a ‘gutka lover’ spit in public. In the video that went viral, the man was seeing chewing Tabacco (gutka). As soon as the video was uploaded, people started targeting her for letting a man spit in public, and laughing at him. In the background of the video, someone can be heard saying ‘ae gutka lover’.

One of the social media users wrote, “Instead of laughing she could have told him don't spoil streets this way.” The second one mentioned, “Isme itna hsne ki kya baat laga deti ek kaan k neeche.” The third one mentioned, “Wth is finding this funny, spitting on roads.”

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.