'Papa aap bajaao': Kapil Sharma's adorable daughter Anayra plays drum, video goes viral

Kapil Sharma sure knows how to make people laugh with his hilarious jokes, because of which, he has a huge fan following in the country. The comedian has recently shared a video of his daughter which is now going viral.

Kapil Sharma on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video in which his cute little daughter can be seen playing the drums. She can be seen wearing a hoodie, teamed up with denim pants. Needless to say, the video is sure to make you go ‘awww’. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has posted the same video on his Instagram page.

Netizens have also reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “Bahut Cute baby hai,” while another mentioned, “Very talented children.” The third one said, “ute little Ginny #KapilSharma ki pyari pari.” Meanwhile, the fourth user commented, “Looks like the mother but is father's daughter.”

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in December 2018 in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Sikh rituals. The couple is blessed with two kids, a daughter named Anayra born in December 2019, and a son named Trishaan born in February 2021.

In an interview with The Man magazine, Kapil said that Ginni was his assistant as she used to help him with his theatre skits. Kapil also shared that she used to come in super-expensive cars to the college, whose cost was more than his entire family's worth. He said, "Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money I would participate in theatre, and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant. Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us…”