'Pant bhool gayi kya': Anita Hassanandani brutally trolled for her latest airport look - Watch

Popular television actress Anita Hassanandani jetted off to Goa on Thursday December 30 along with her family. She was snapped at the airport with her businessman-husband Rohit Reddy and their baby son Aaravv Reddy. Anita married Rohit in 2013 and the couple had their child, a baby boy in February this year whom they named Aaravv.

Their video was captured by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani who uploaded the same on his Instagram account. Anita ​opted for a comfortable outfit for the journey as she wore a knee-length blue-coloured shirt dress.

However, the actress was brutally trolled for her dress. A netizen wrote, "Pant bhool gayi kya", while another commented, "Matlab kuch bhi pehen lo, usse fashion ka naam dedo...aisa lag raha hai jaise kisi ki shirt peheni ho".

Their 9-month old son Aaravv was also seen wearing mask in the video and the couple was also targeted for this reason. One comment read, "This is not even year old baby, do not put mask on him...not recommended!", while another reacted, "Children should wear a respiratory mask they can easily breathe".



















Anita Hassanandani has featured in multiple movies also, such as 'Kucch To Hai', 'Krishna Cottage' and 'Ragini MMS 2'. Her most famous television shows include 'Kkavyanjali', 'Naagin Season 3' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. She also appeared in reality shows such as 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1' (2008), 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8' (2015) and 'Nach Baliye 9' (2019). In 2021, she also appeared as a guest in 'Bigg Boss 15' along with Ekta Kapoor and Surbhi Chandna.