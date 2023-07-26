Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode welcome twins, a boy and a girl: ‘Twice blessed’

Television actors Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode announced the birth of their twins on Wednesday.

Television actors Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Gautam Rode announced the birth of their twins, a baby girl, and a baby boy, on Wednesday. The two posted a cute poster on their Instagram handles to share the news with fans and well-wishers. The poster was themed in blue and pink colours with the arrival date ‘July 25th, 2023’ and two teddy bears.

It further read, “Twice Blessed. We’ve been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four. Thankful for all the love and blessings. Gautam & Pankhuri.” The couple also added the caption, “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us.”

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in April. Pankhuri took to Instagram to share an animated video of the journey of their relationship. The two referred to three phases of their relationship using ttles of three Bollywood movies as Jab We Met (when they first met), Band Baaja Baaraat (when they got married) and now, Good News (pregnancy announcement).

As the couple announced the birth of the twins, fans, and friends from the industry were quick to shower their blessings upon the newborns and the parents. Actress Divyanka Tripathi commented, “Congratulations to you both! (smiley face and three heart emojis)”. Comedian Bharti Singh also blessed the family by writing, “Congratulations (hugs emojis, heart emojis and evil eye emojis)”. Neena Gupta also commented, “Big Congratulations”. Many other celebrities including Sheena Bajaj, Mohsin Khan, Hiba Nawab, Meera Deosthale, and Vivek Dahiya were also among the well-wishers.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy reportedly met on the sets of Razia Sultan where Pankhuri played the lead role. However, the two fell in love while shooting for Suryaputra Karn in which Gautam played the role of Karn while Pakhuri played the role of Draupadi. They two kept their relationship private. later in 2017, Gautam announced their engagement. In 2018, the two lovebirds tied the knot in Alwar, Rajasthan.