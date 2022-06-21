Pankaj Tripathi shares crucial update on Mirzapur 3

Pankaj Tripathi/File photo

Pankaj Tripathi, one of the most talented actors in the Hindi cinema, is known for his brilliant supporting performances in films like 83, Stree, Masaan, Ludo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mimi, and others. But the actor achieved true nationwide fame after he played the leading role of gangster Kaleen Bhaiya in the web series Mirzapur.

The Amazon Prime Video crime thriller has been one of the most-streamed shows in the Indian OTT space and has produced two seasons to date. Now, in a recent interview, Pankaj spilled the beans on the highly awaited third season of the show and shared a crucial update on the same.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor, who won the Special Mention - National Film Award for his role as Aatma Singh in Newton, stated that he is going to start shooting for Mirzapur 3 on June 25. He added that the third season will be more interesting and he will start reading the script.

Pankaj plays the character of Akhandanand Kaleen Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the series. "I know that the fan excitement for the series is humongous. I will do the costume trial tomorrow and within a week we will begin shooting. I will also hear the entire script now, I am truly excited to be Kaleen bhaiya again", the actor had told PTI in a recent interview.



READ | Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal looks intense in new photo, writes 'Guddu aa rahe hain'

"This is a lot of fun to do, the show and the role of Kaleen bhaiya. I am actually a powerless man in real life, so I experience power only through Kaleen bhaiya. The hunger for power, which is there in everyone, gets satiated through 'Mirzapur,'" Pankaj said to the agency.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga slated to release in cinemas this Friday on June 24. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film also features Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi.