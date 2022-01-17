'Pandya Store' actress Simran Budharup reacts to receiving rape threats on social media

'Pandya Store' is one of the most successful soap operas telecast on Star Plus. Simran Budharup portrays Rishita Pandya in the show and shockingly, has been receiving rape threats and defaming messages on her social media just because of this reason because her character is negative in the hit serial.

Shiny Doshi, who portrays Dhara Pandya, has also been targeted by trolls on her social media. Reacting to these trolls, Simran Budharup in a recent interview revealed that most of these trollers are young teenagers who are just influenced by social media. Talking to Tellychakkar.com, she shared, "This isn't the first time we are getting trolled, I still remember when my character was at the little grey shade I used to get hate comments but I took that sportingly thinking that they are hating my character and not me. But now, things have gone too far and these threats turned quite personal. I even went live to confront them and sent requests to join the live feed to all the profiles that were sending these threats to Shiny and me. Most of them are kids, young teenagers who really don't know what are they speaking, they are just influenced by social media and television fandoms."

She had also uploaded a clip on Sunday (16 January) in which she is seen talking to one of the girls who wrote such defamatory comments. She captioned the clip as, "These are the kind of msgs that I've been receiving (death threats, rape threats and abusive slang ) only from shivi fans. This girl didn't even have the audacity to show her face. I'm going to call out all these small kids and make sure it reaches their parents. Inke maa baap ko pata hona chahiye ke inke bacche social media ke naam pe kya karte hai. I feel super Pity for these kids but it's hight time to file a complaint against them. Tujhe Toh main dhoondh ke rahungi."

She even mentioned that she and Shiny have decided to lodge a complaint against these cyberbullies and hopes strict action would be taken against them.