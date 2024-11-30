Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha issued a joint statement informing their followers about the decision and also revealed the plans regarding the custody of their daughter.

Actor Akshay Kharodia, known for Pandya Store has taken his fans by surprise as he announced his separation from his wife, Dr Divya Punetha. On Saturday, Akshay and Divya issued a joint statement, announcing the split,and their future plans. The former couple shared the news with a carousel post with photos from their wedding ceremony and few seemingly from their honeymoon.

Akshay and Divya shared the post with the caption, "With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways." The former couple further added that the decision has been 'incredibly difficult.' "This has been an incredibly difficult decision for both of us. Divya has been an irreplaceable part of my life, and the love, laughter, and memories we’ve shared will always remain precious to me. Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the centre of our world," the statement reads.

After the separation who will keep the custody of the girl child? The statement clarifies, "As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being."

At last, they requested privacy from their fans and followers, "This is not an easy moment for our family, and we ask for your understanding, kindness, and privacy as we navigate this challenging time. Please remember us not for this moment of separation, but for the love and joy we once shared." For the unversed, Akshay and Divya got married in 2021. They welcome their first child in April 2022.

