Team Panchayat launched the official teaser of Season 4 at WAVES Summit, and the fans of the series are already claiming it to be a 'binge-watch worthy season'

Jitendra Kumar aka Sachivji Abhishek Tripathi is back with his Phulera gang and dropped the teaser of Panchayat Season 4. On Saturday, OTT giant Prime Video, along with the cast of Panchayat, including Jitu Bhaiya, Raghubir Yadav, Sunita Rajbhar, and director Deepak Kumar Mishra unveiled the first-look teaser of the highly anticipated Panchayat Season 4 at the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), evoking a strong sense of anticipation and excitement among the audience.

After launching the first look at WAVES, the teaser was dropped on YouTube, leaving die-hard fans of the series thrilled. The new season will see the clash of titans, Pradhan Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir) and Bhushan aka Bankaras (Durgesh Kumar) at Phulera elections. Series' favourite Sachivji and Prahaldcha are trying best to promote Pradhanji and help him in winning the elections once again. However, as compared to previous seasons, it seems like these fan-favourite characters have taken backseat.

Watch the teaser of Panchayat 4

As soon as the teaser was dropped, several fans of the series welcomed the new chapter and called it a 'sure-shot' hit season. A netizen wrote, "Probably the best web series on any platform in many years. No abuse, no nudity, and a great storyline. Sweet & simple." Another netizen wrote, "Don't promote it, announce Season 5." One of the netizens wrote, "Currently, one of the most awaited things in My Life."

Team Panchayat on Season 4

Panchayat series director Deepak shared his thoughts about the new season, and said, "Panchayat is one of the most loved shows in India. Over the years, the series has provided a heartfelt exploration of rural India—showcasing its warmth, challenges, and resilience. As we venture into Season 4, we continue this authentic journey, infused with charm."

Manish Menghani, Director — Content Licensing, Prime Video India, added, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to unveil the first-look teaser of the upcoming season and host an engaging panel discussion with the Panchayat team at WAVES—an event that celebrates bold visions and authentic voices in Indian entertainment." Panchayat 4 also stars Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in key roles. The season will stream on Prime Video from July 2.