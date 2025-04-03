Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Video on Thursday announced that it has renewed the popular series Panchayat for a fourth season, which is set to arrive on the streamer on July 2. The comedy-drama, which premiered with its first season in April 2020, became an instant hit on Prime Video and received an overwhelming response.

This success led to a second season that was released in May 2022. The third season of Panchayat was released last year to critical acclaim. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series follows Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who, due to a lack of better job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in the remote village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

It is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar. The makers announced the new season as the show marked its fifth-year anniversary.

Besides Kumar, the ensemble cast members of the series Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha will also reprise their characters in the fourth season.

The fourth season promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love, according to a release. "In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures," it added. "Panchayat" season four is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

(With inputs from PTI)