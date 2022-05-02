Panchayat Season 2: Jitendra Kumar's series to release on OTT in May

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

Meet man who leads Rs 28,319 crore company with Rs 3.8 crore annual salary

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list, breaks Hashim Amla's record with 19th ODI ton in Asia Cup opener

Delhi Services Act a licence for officers to rebel against elected govt orders: Arvind Kejriwal

NPS vs FD: Which is right investment for your financial goals and risk tolerance? Know pros and cons

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan Trailer: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Finally Reveal Thalapathy Vijay's Cameo?

Raksha Bandhan 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Special Message On Rakhi

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With School Girls In Delhi

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Jawan Trailer: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Finally Reveal Thalapathy Vijay's Cameo?

Raksha Bandhan 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Special Message On Rakhi

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With School Girls In Delhi

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

HomeTelevision

Television

Panchayat Season 2: Jitendra Kumar's series to release on OTT in May

Panchayat 2 will soon be released on the OTT platform in May. The series promises to strike a chord with viewers and keep them entertained throughout.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The comedy drama webseries Panchayat, which stars a powerful line-up of Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in the lead, is returning with its new season on May 20. 

The popular comedy drama, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in the village of Phulera. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1)

Taking on from the first season, the series delves deeper into the equation between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek who has now settled well into the life of Phulera. 

As the characters navigate through the complexities in the village, a new opposition enters Phulera and is set to cause havoc in their lives. 

Panchayat 2 promises to strike a chord with viewers and keep them entertained throughout. The series, which will stream on Prime Video, has been produced by the pioneers of web entertainment in India, The Viral Fever (TVF), which has earlier doled out shows like Panchayat S1 and Hostel Daze S1 and S2, The Pitchers and Kota Factory to name a few.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Five easy and healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Meet NIT graduate who is set to head billion-dollar company in India

This entrepreneur is Deepika Padukone's business partner, runs Rs 2066 crore firm competing with Ola, Uber

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted for several states till August 29; check latest forecast here

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE