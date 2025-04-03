Netizens are going gaga over the announcement video of Panchayat Season 4, and they made #PanchayatSeason4 trending on X, with several feedbacks and suggestions.

Nation's one of the most-loved web series, Panchayat will soon be returning with its fourth season, and fans can't keep it calm. Ever since the announcement teaser dropped, the loyal lovers of Phullera, Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar) and Prahlad Cha (Faisal Malik) have taken their excitement on social media.

A netizen wrote, "Thank You So Much. @PrimeVideoIN #PanchayatSeason4 #PanchayatOnPrime." Another netizen wrote, "Panchayat Season 4 is set to be released on July 2nd, exclusively on Amazon Prime. Get ready for another exciting chapter! #PanchayatSeason4." One of the netizens wrote, "Phullera is back. Get ready for more laughter, drama, and village vibes with Sachiv Ji and the gang!" An internet user wrote, "Dekh Raha Hai Na Binod Kaise 5 Saal Hone Ke Khushi Mein #Season4 Ka Announcement Kar Diya Gaya." Another internet user wrote, "So the wait is over. Sachivji is back with new problems and solutions." A few fans also demanded Amitabh Bachchan after they saw the megastar's Amitabh Bachchan crossover with Panchayat for the Cyber Crime awareness campaign."

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of Abhishek (Jitendra), an engineering graduate, who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.

The series made its debut in 2020. After three award-winning and widely acclaimed seasons, Panchayat has cemented itself as a fan favourite, captivating audiences with its simple yet deeply relatable storytelling, brilliant performances, and endearing rural charm. As the journey continues, Season 4 promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love. Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya; Panchayat Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on July 2.