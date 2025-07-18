Panchayat actor Aasif Khan discharged from hospital, reveals he didn't suffer heart attack, but...: 'I’ve been told to stop...'

Not Aditya Roy Kapur, but THIS Mahesh Bhatt's discovery was OG choice for Aashiqui 2, he rejected blockbuster because...
Aasif Khan, best known for Panchayat, was rushed to the hospital after he experienced chest pain and got fainted in Mumbai.
Actor Aasif Khan, aka Ganesh Damadji in Panchayat, is discharged from the hospital and has shunned the reports of suffering a heart attack. It has been reported that Aasif suffered a cardiac arrest, due to which he was rushed to the hospital. However, Khan himself clarified that it was never a heart attack. In an interview with the Times of India, Aasif shared his health update and shut down the rumours related to it.
Aasif Khan, on suffering a heart attack, reports
While speaking to the portal, Aasif said, "First of all, I want to clarify—it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I’m totally fit." Sharing the advice doctors gave to him, he said, "I’ve been told to stop eating dal baati, limit my non-veg, and work out more." Will the recent health scare affect his work? Aasif replied, "I don’t think it should impact my work. Something or the other happens in everyone’s life. People move on."
What is gastroesophageal reflux disease?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a condition where acid from the stomach often flows back up into the food pipe. In simpler words, GERD takes place when the valve between your food pipe and stomach doesn’t close properly, which leads to stomach acid going up and causes things like heartburn, sore throat, burping, and bloating.
About Aasif Khan's health scare
On Sunday evening, Aasif Khan travelled back to Mumbai from his hometown in Rajasthan. He was driving all day, and in the evening, he experienced chest pain, fainted in the bathroom, and was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, the actor penned a note in which he wrote that one should not take his life for granted. He shared a photo from his hospital room on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are blessed."