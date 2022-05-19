Panchayat 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's show as 'emotional rollercoaster ride'

Done watching #PanchayatSeason2
Started with laughter and at end no tears left to cry.
A rollercoaster ride of laughter, friendship, love , anger, emotions and more .....
A worthy watch series. #panchayat2#PanchayatOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @Farjigulzar pic.twitter.com/5iu3qoOIAk— Niral Amipara (@niral2601) May 19, 2022
Just binged season 2 of Panchayat! Such a lovely piece of art! Its amazing how TVF manages to deliver time and again. Especially loved how the show makes us feel invested in characters. Thought I would let you guys know as well, do check it out.
#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/53WkbrTjjb— Shri Ram Maheshwari (@maheshwarisr) May 19, 2022
Completed #PanchayatSeason2
It was totally worth the wait.
The Stories and their execution on screen is outstanding.
Bound to say that , this season was as alluring as the previous one
In the era of obscene films & vulgar comedy #panchayat2 is a masterpiece@jitendrajk06 pic.twitter.com/9qHjtbSF7f — ॥Ankit shukla॥®️ (@Ankitshukla_93) May 19, 2022