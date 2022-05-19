Panchayat 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's show as 'emotional rollercoaster ride'

Panchayat 2/File photo





Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy in lead roles, the show is centered around the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra) who becomes Panchayat secretary of a rural village named Phulera as he tried to find better job options elsewhere. Panchayat 2 review: The second season of the popular web series Panchayat from Amazon Prime Video was initially supposed to drop on May 20, but the streaming giant in an unexpected move, released all the eight episodes on Wednesday, May 18.Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy in lead roles, the show is centered around the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra) who becomes Panchayat secretary of a rural village named Phulera as he tried to find better job options elsewhere.

In his endeavour to make the village a better place to live for its people, Abhishek is helped by Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir), husband of the Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena), and Vikas (Chandan), assistant in his office.



Twitterati can's stop showering their love and praises on the comedy-drama web series after binge-watching the entire show. One Twitter user wrote, "Done watching #PanchayatSeason2. Started with laughter and at the end, no tears left to cry. A rollercoaster ride of laughter, friendship, love , anger, emotions and more. A worthy watch series."

Another user wrote, "Just binged season 2 of Panchayat! Such a lovely piece of art! Its amazing how TVF manages to deliver time and again. Especially loved how the show makes us feel invested in characters. Thought I would let you guys know as well, do check it out."

"Completed #PanchayatSeason2. It was totally worth the wait. The Stories and their execution on screen is outstanding. Bound to say that, this season was as alluring as the previous one In the era of obscene films & vulgar comedy #panchayat2 is a masterpiece', read another tweet.

Panchayat Season 2 is produced by Arunabh Kumar under his content-production company The Viral Fever and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.