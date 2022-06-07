Panchayat 2: Shehnaaz Gill shares selfie with Pradhanji's lauki, says 'saara mood hi change kardiya'

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Jitendra Kumar starrer comedy-drama Panchayat season 2 has been making headlines ever since it was released on Amazon Prime. Each and every character from the series won hearts. Even Pradhanji’s lauki caught everyone’s eye.

Shehnaaz Gill, on Monday, took to Instagram and dropped a selfie with Pradhanji’s lauki. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, “Yeh #selfiewithlauki ne toh saara monday mood hi change kar diya, thank you pradhan ji aap log bhi mast selfie leke share kijiye.”

In no time, people started commenting on it. One of the social media users wrote, “Ab yeh lauki bi famous hoga.” The second one mentioned, “Lauki ki sabji kis kisko pasand h aur kon ab Shehnaaz k ad k baad khana start kar denge... Raise your hand.” The third person commented, “Shehnaaz promoting one of my fav series n, as usual, u look so pretty cutie loving the shades of blue keep smiling always we wanna see u happy always keep shining we r always with u.”

Series Panchayat 2 revolves around the lives of the people of Phulera. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. For the unversed, Jitendra Kumar played the character of Abhishek Tripathi who is the secretary of Phulera Panchayat. According to the Zee News report, the actor has charged Rs 50,000 per episode. Therefore, he took Rs 4 lakh for 8 episodes.

On the work front, Jitendra had earlier worked in Gone Kesh, Chaman Bahaar, Jaadugar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Panchayat season 2 won hearts with its storyline and characters. Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Panchayat season 3, and want to know if Pradhan ji and Manju Devi will win the elections or not.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal India, Jitendra Kumar revealed details about Panchayat season 3. He talked about is there was pressure for season 2, Jitendra stated, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline.”