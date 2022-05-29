Panchayat 2: Sanvikaa reveals how she bagged Rinki's role in TVF show

Sanvikaa/Instagram

The second season of TVF's popular web series Panchayat has been garnering accolades since it was released on May 18. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malikare in the leading roles. However, it is Sanvikaa who has been stealing the limelight as she portrays Pradhan Ji's daughter Rinki in the slice-of-life comedy-drama web series.

Sanvikaa has been dubbed the 'national crush' and she has been receiving wedding proposals on social media. In a recent interview, the actress talked about how she bagged Rinki's role and her family's reaction after the success of Panchayat 2.



Sanvikaa's Rinki was introduced in the final scene of the first season and her character has been developed as Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi aka Jitendra Kumar's love interest in the new season. Revealing how she got this opportunity, Sanvikaa told the indianexpress.com that she had gone for an audition for an ad film when a man asked her to do a screen test for a small character in a TVF show.

"I didn’t know it was for Panchayat. Since it was for TVF, I was excited because I just wanted to get into the database of Casting Bay. Thankfully I got the role. I was told in the first season I will have a small role in the end and then the character will be extended in the second season", she told the portal. Casting Bay is the casting agency for TVF (The Viral Fever).

The actress even shared to the portal that her parents are really happy and have stopped sending her job posts, which they used to send her earlier as they wanted her to have a stable job. Though, she even adds that her parents never forced her to get married and gave her the freedom to make her career.