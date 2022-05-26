Search icon
Panchayat 2: Netizens react to Jitendra Kumar's show, call the climax 'heartbreaking', 'unexpected'

Panchayat 2: The second season of the dramedy has hit netizens hard. They found it entertaining and emotional at the same time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat season 2 has already become a roaring success, and netizens are going gaga over the show. Panchayat 2 turned out to be a big surprise package for the viewers, and netizens are left spell-bounded over the show's emotional, heart-wrenching climax. 

The show continues Abhishek's (Jitendra) journey in his village, and it also describes how life around his loved ones evolves and changes drastically. (SPOILERS AHEAD) The show ends on a heart-breaking note as Abhishek's best friend  Army officer Prahlad attains martyrdom and dies in Kashmir. Then, we are taken to the last rites of Prahlad, and how does his friends and family get affected by the sudden loss. This ending was totally unexpected, and the cast's performance has made the whole country emotional. Let's take a look at some reactions by the netizens. 

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal India, Jitendra Kumar revealed details about Panchayat season 3. He talked about is there was pressure for season 2, Jitendra stated, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline.” He added, “During the first season, people were free and had time to sit and watch many series. We received loads of love then hope this time also they take out some time. We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well.” 

The second season of the popular web series Panchayat from Amazon Prime Video was initially supposed to drop on May 20, but the streaming giant in an unexpected move, released all the eight episodes on Wednesday, May 18.

 

 

