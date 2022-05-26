Panchayat 2: Netizens react to Jitendra Kumar's show, call the climax 'heartbreaking', 'unexpected'

Panchayat 2

Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat season 2 has already become a roaring success, and netizens are going gaga over the show. Panchayat 2 turned out to be a big surprise package for the viewers, and netizens are left spell-bounded over the show's emotional, heart-wrenching climax.

The show continues Abhishek's (Jitendra) journey in his village, and it also describes how life around his loved ones evolves and changes drastically. (SPOILERS AHEAD) The show ends on a heart-breaking note as Abhishek's best friend Army officer Prahlad attains martyrdom and dies in Kashmir. Then, we are taken to the last rites of Prahlad, and how does his friends and family get affected by the sudden loss. This ending was totally unexpected, and the cast's performance has made the whole country emotional. Let's take a look at some reactions by the netizens.

I don't usually tear up or cry while watching tv shows or movies but this scene made me cry, I had tears in my eyes. Hats off to his acting. #PanchayatSeason2 #Panchayat2 #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/soupppcVXo — Sagar Sharma (@shaggypandit) May 21, 2022

Panchayat again showcased the soul of India...the village life..the characters,how people live,feel share their happiness & sorrow among themselves..a simple story yet so powerful. No one could hold their tears in this last scene.#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/mAmvCMDn4h — Abinash (@bubuabinash) May 19, 2022

Didn't expect such ending #PanchayatSeason2 Heartbreaking.. Last episode was unexpectable... I had never expected such climax..This series is very special not because of it's story but because of reality that it is showing to our middle class society. pic.twitter.com/XH1sxqpVeP — Ravi Ranjan (@RaviRanjanIn) May 22, 2022

Boss : How dedicated are you to your work in the office? #PanchayatSeason2



: pic.twitter.com/MqiEEfbtqh — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) May 23, 2022

I want happy prahlad back #PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ulwptmQRb8 — Rajan Kumar (@krajan743) May 18, 2022

#PanchayatSeason2



An amazing series yet again with stellar performances from each actor. Each episode was really beautiful and so heartfelt. Kudos to the whole team!



I was smiling throughout the episodes and wasn't ready for the end.



Can't wait for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/Q8Lgj3j2RF — (@RianshYushi) May 19, 2022

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal India, Jitendra Kumar revealed details about Panchayat season 3. He talked about is there was pressure for season 2, Jitendra stated, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline.” He added, “During the first season, people were free and had time to sit and watch many series. We received loads of love then hope this time also they take out some time. We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well.”

The second season of the popular web series Panchayat from Amazon Prime Video was initially supposed to drop on May 20, but the streaming giant in an unexpected move, released all the eight episodes on Wednesday, May 18.