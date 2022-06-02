Panchayat 2 actress Neena Gupta shuts down trolls criticising her for meeting Gulzar in shorts

Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is not only an ace performer but she is also a witty social media user too. Neena knows how to give back trollers, and she gave an apt reply to naysayers who tried to mock her down. Recently, Neena met veteran lyricist Gulzar to gift her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh.

A few of the trollers tried to pin the actress down for meeting the veteran lyricist wearing shorts. However, the Badhaai Do actress hit back at them and gave them an apt reply. During an interaction with Gulzar on Instagram, Neena said, “Aur main kuch baat un bewakoof ke bacche jo mujhe likhte hai ki shorts pehenkar Gulzar Sahab se milne gayi, unko batana chahungi ki meri Gulzar sahab se mulakaat aur dosti tabhi hui jab vo roz subha mujhe tennis khelne ke liye pick up karte the ghar se. To hum dono shorts me hi milte the roz."

Watch the video

Before that, Neena Gupta dropped a video on her Instagram account and hit out at trolls. Addressing trolls, Neena Gupta while pointing at the outfit she was wearing -- a deep neck top featuring straps, said, "Mujhe yeh isliye post karna hai kyuki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pehente hai jaise maine abhi pehne hai, toh woh aise hi hote hai...bekar ke. Lekin main bata du maine Sanskrit mein MPhil kiya hua hai, aur bhi bahut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapde dekhkar kisiko judge nahi karna chahiyhe, troll karne waalo samjh lo. Neena Gupta's video attracted reactions from several celebrities including Anushka Sharma who dropped a two heart emoji in the comments section. On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Panchayat 2, Netflix's Woman's Day special release 'Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri'.