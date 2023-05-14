Search icon
Palghar studio where Tunisha Sharma was found dead destroyed by fire

As per the information by an official, the fire was detected around midnight at the Bhajanlal Studios. Trigger warning: This article contains a description of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

A still of Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma from Ali-Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul

A mystery fire gutted a film shooting studio, where television actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead five months ago, officials said here on Saturday. As per the report of IANS, according to an official, the fire was detected around midnight at the Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai town, around 40 km from Mumbai.

The fire brigade teams from Vasai and Virar were rushed to battle the conflagration which was finally doused around 4 a.m. today, said the official. There was nobody in the studio at that hour and hence no casualties have been reported, though the cause of the blaze or the extent of the damage to the shooting locale is not known.

It may be recalled that on December 24, 2022, actress Tunisha Sharma, 21, was found hanging in a washroom of one of the sets during the shooting of the serial, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, sparking a massive furore in entertainment circles. A day later, her boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide and was granted bail in March, after nearly three months in jail. 

As per the news reports, Sheezan will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After receiving bail in Tunisha Sharma's death case, actor Sheezan Khan is geared up to participate in Rohit Shetty-hosted KhatronKe Khiladi 13. Recently, the court even approved Khan's plea to grant him permission to travel abroad for work. Although the actor is ready to start afresh, Tunisha's mother is against the actor's new beginnings. 

As per the report of Etimes, Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma filed a case against the channel, despite the existing prosecution against Sheezan. Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma confirmed the update with a news portal and said that it's true that they have sent a notice to the channel. Vanita even questioned the makers about what message are they conveying who has been charged with a serious offence. 

