Palak Tiwari sizzles in shimmery red dress, poses for ace photographer Daboo Ratnani

Palak Tiwari was looking gorgeous in a shimmery red gown while posing for ace photographer Daboo Ratnani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Credit: Daboo Ratnani/Instagram

Palak Tiwari often makes headlines with her glamorous photos and videos on social media. Recently, she was seen posing for ace photographer Daboo Ratnani in a shimmery red dress. The photos are doing rounds on social media.

Her fans started reacting to all pictures, and one of the wrote, “beautiful.” The second one mentioned, “The stunning beauty,” the third person commented, “looking gorgeous and cute maam.” Another fan wrote, “What a lovely n cute smile. Nice pics dear n lovely dress n poses. Looking very nice n sweet n beautiful n glamorous n pretty n gorgeous n hot n sexy.”

For the unversed, Raja Chaudhary married Shweta Tiwari in 1998 and the couple separated after nine years of their marriage in 2007 with the official divorce in 2012. Palak Tiwari, their daughter was born in October 2000 and stays with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress. In a recent interview, Raja talked about his present equation with ex-wife Shweta and daughter Palak.

It was in 2021 when Raja met Palak after a gap of thirteen years in an emotional moment for the father-daughter duo. He recenety revealed that Shweta has blocked his number and his daughter is in touch with him but doesn't meet him stating that she's 'too busy or ignoring him'.

When asked if Raja is in touch with the Bigg Boss 4 winner, he told ETimes, "No, she has blocked my number. My problem with her is: Why don't we talk it out? If a co-pilot and pilot jump, why should only one get the parachute? I didn't get the parachute."

He added that he is in contact with Palak and said, "Yes, but by God's grace, she is very busy. Even I didn't have time for parents; it's okay. I don't call her. I only text or email her and wait for her reply.". He was further asked if he meets Palak, then he replied, "No, I don't. I don't get a chance. Either she is too busy or she's ignoring me."

 

