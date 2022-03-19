Palak Tiwari sizzles in white crop top-shimmery red skirt, fans call her 'queen'

Palak Tiwari is turning up the heat by sharing her drool-worthy pictures on her social media. The actress shared a carousel post in which she is looking ravishing in a white crop top with a shimmery red skirt. Palak looked dazzling in her outfit, and her sensuous eyes were spicing up the hotness quotient. Tiwari posted the images with the caption, "A Friday night look."

Check out Palak's latest pictures

Within a few hours of the post, several netizens shared their view about Palak, and they couldn't stop gushing about her look. "Queen of million hearts," claimed a user. While another user added, "The most beautiful girl." One of the netizens added, "Gorgeous," and another one called her "Slayer." There were few comments who tried to ridicule her by calling her a slim girl, but Palak shouldn't really care about them.

Recently in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, mommy Shweta Tiwari says that people mock Palak by calling her skinny, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain ki 'yeh kitni sukdi hai,' but I never say anything to her. Sr Tiwari further added, "That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. Shweta even added that these days, Instagram is enough to troll people. She even adds that people use words like 'skinny' and 'malnourished' but she doesn't care.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress even revealed that her daughter does get affected with trollers and their comments, " She asks, 'am I really that thin?' and I say no. Shweta further advised her that for her age it is ok. "As you grow older, your body will change," says Shweta

Palak garnered appreciation for her music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with singer Hardy Sandhu. She will soon mark her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Misra's horror film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.'