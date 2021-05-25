Palak Tiwari deletes Instagram account amid pubic spat between mother Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has reportedly deleted her Instagram account amid a very public spat between her mother and estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli.

The 20-year-old had lakhs of followers on her Instagram account and regularly posted photos and videos of herself and with her family. Her absence from the social media platform has left fans wondering if she he has temporarily deactivated her account or permanently deleted it, and if so, how is she dealing with ongoing tussle between Shweta and Abhinav.

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress is currently in South Africa’s Cape Town, shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and Palak is looking after her brother, Reyansh, who is Shweta’s and Abhinav’s son.

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and had son Reyansh in 2016. However, things went south between the couple in 2019 and they soon got separated. Recently, after Abhinav accused Shweta of abandoning their son to participate in ‘KKK 11’, Shweta too hit back with a shocking video that showed Kohli allegedly assaulting her and son Reyansh.

The war of words between the estranged couple has not been hidden from the world and has become really public, where now the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Mumbai Police and sought their intervention in this case.

Recently, Palak’s father and Shweta’s first husband, Raja Chaudhary had said in an interview, “I had messaged Abhinav not now but last year after I read about the sexual harassment allegations against him by my daughter Palak Tiwari. As a father I was concerned for her and wanted to know what exactly had happened.”

While speaking to Time of India, Raja also averred that Shweta isn't a bad woman and in fact, is an excellent mother. "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person,” he said.