Taarak Mehta is no longer the lunch time show, Palak Sindhwani is latest to accuse producers

Amid harassment allegations, it seems Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is no longer a family show. While it has provided us with great memories, it often finds itself in controversies, with several actors making serious accusations against the producers.

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide, has announced her exit from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Announcing her exit, the actress made some serious allegations against the producer and his team.

After hearing these allegations, it seems Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is no longer a family show. While it has provided us with great memories, it often finds itself in controversies, with several actors making serious accusations against the producers. Now, Palak has accused them of mental harassment and threatening her.

In a recent interview with Times of India TV, Palak accused the producers of threatening her and pressuring her to reveal details about the brands she worked with and the payments she received. She said, "They not only threatened me but also demanded that I share the names of the brands I worked with and the amount I earned from those shoots. I was shocked and questioned them, as nothing like this had happened in the last five years. This is all happening now because I want to quit the show. It’s wrong and completely unacceptable. Until then, they hadn’t sent me a legal notice, but when they realized I wasn’t intimidated, they sent the notice on September 20."

She further stated, "I wasn’t expecting this from them after serving so sincerely and passionately for five years. The email ID I had been requesting to submit my resignation was only given to me on the same day they sent the legal notice, demanding payment for damages. They deliberately delayed it so I couldn't submit my resignation on time. In all my five years, I’ve never been involved in any controversy or received a legal notice, so this entire situation gave me panic attacks.

She also mentioned tht she was still shooting for the show, "I was still shooting for them, even while dealing with health issues, and I had submitted my medical reports. I asked them to consider my condition and grant me some leave, but instead, they kept making me shoot for 12 hours straight, to the point that I couldn’t even meet anyone or respond to their legal notice because I was stuck on set. Only I know how I managed the last 6-7 days. I've been mentally harassed by them, and these have been the most traumatic days of my life. They call me to shoot and make me sit for 12 hours, even though my actual work only takes 30 minutes."

With all these allegations, it raises concerns. If the claims made by the stars, including Palak, are true, do you think the show is still worth watching?

