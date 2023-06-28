'Yeh insaan itna gira hua...': Palak Purswani on ex-beau Avinash Sachdev lying about their past on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Stills of Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev

Television actress Palak Purswani's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was short-lived, as she became the first contestant to be evicted from the show. In the show, Palak had to face her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev, and they had many ugly arguments in the house. After Palak took an exit from the house, she interacted with DNA and shared her experience in the house. Palak expressed her disappointment about the abrupt end and said, "I had a lot more to offer. Many traits of my personality were yet to discover by the viewers, and I wished my journey would have been a bit longer."

During Palak's stint, Avinash discussed their past with Jiya Shankar and said he was out of love for Palak. Thus he broke up with her and moved on. As soon as Avinash's episode was out, Palak's friend, Simran Budharup, called out Sachdev's lies and called him "Jhoota No 1." Palak thanked Simran and revealed that Avinash cheated on her not once but twice. "If you are wrong then you should remain silent. Why are you lying on national television? That's what my problem is. My friends and even his friends know that he cheated on me twice within six months. I gave this relationship another chance, but he did the same thing, with the same girl, and that's insane. That's why my friends lost their cool. Yeh insaan itna gira hua kaise ho sakta hai?"

Jiya and Palak were close friends, and the latter has seen the ugly phase of Avinash and Palak. Yet, Jiya was spotted bitching about the Palak with Avinash and discussing their flawed history. Sharing her thoughts on Jiya, Palak said, "Initially I was pissed with Jiya as she was being close to him. But later on, Avinash ditched her during the nominations, and she told me 'Palak you were so right about him', that's when I got my closure." Palak also said that if she will get another chance as a wild-card contestant, she will confront Avinash for lying about them, and will 'rip him apart'. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.