Remember Pakistan's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen? An award-winning actress now, her 'wedding pics' are viral

Dananeer Mobeen, the actress who went viral with the 'Pawri ho rahi ha' video, recently shared some wedding pictures.

It was in 2021 that Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistani content creator became an overnight sensation. The then 19-year-old created a video with the catchphrase ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’, which quickly became viral and became a fodder for countless memes. Mobeen, who already had a certain amount of popularity in Pakistan, suddenly became a rage across the subcontinent. But where is the viral Pawri girl now? It turns out she is an award-winning actress. Her wedding pictures recently went viral bringing her back to the limelight.

Mashable India recently shared a video of Dananeer attending an award show in Pakistan. The youngster has been acting in popular Pakistani TV show Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri in the lead role. It was for her performance in this role that she received the award for Best Emerging Actress at Pakistan's Lux Style Awards. As per Mashable, “the show became a huge success right after it was released, and it even gained a lot of viewers in India.”

A few days after the viral video, Dananeer shared a few wedding pictures on her social media. In the pictures, she can be seen decked up as a bride sitting next to the groom. While many assumed the pictures from Dananeer’s wedding, the truth is that the images from the shoot of her superhit show Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri. The final episode of the show aired on Hum TV on October 27 nd it showed the lead characters Zubia and Saim (Khushhal Khan) tie the knot.

Dananeer shared some BTS moments from the shoot on her Instagram, while expressing joy that the show was able to end on such a joyful and positive note.