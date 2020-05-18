Paid Rs 7000 for 'Kaanta Laga', Shefali Jariwala reveals her father was against her doing the famous music video

'Kaanta Laga' actress Shefali Jariwala, last seen in 'Bigg Boss 13', opened up about the music video which gave her instant fame. She stated that her father was against the music video, in which she was paid Rs. 7,000 and instantly rose to fame.

In an interview with Times of India, Jariwala said, "I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV. But my father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairy tale for me. It changed my life completely."

She also added, "Today, whatever I am is because of 'Kaanta Laga'. I was outside my college when the directors of the song, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, saw me and instantly offered me the song. I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it."

Shefali recently made headlines after revealing her plans to adopt a baby girl along with husband Parag Tyagi. It was believed that the actress is pregnant, but she shunned the news stating she had a bloated stomach due to overeating.