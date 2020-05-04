'Paatal Lok' trailer: Three worlds collide in Anushka Sharma's gripping web series of murder & mayhem

The trailer of Paatal Lok releasing on May 15 was released today. The show, created by Sudip Sharma stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee among others. The Amazon Original series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy and produced by Clean Slate Filmz is an unsettling crime-drama revolving around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi cop who is put on an extremely high profile case. Four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. This, in turn, leads Chaudhary down a treacherous path that leads straight to the dangerous alleys of the netherworld - 'Paatal Lok'.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about the series, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said, "Gritty and authentic stories from the heartland are appreciated by audiences across the world."

Meanwhile, Karnesh Sharma, producer, Clean Slate Filmz said, "We are pleased to bring to our audiences a spine-chilling, compelling story in collaboration with Clean Slate Filmz. Paatal Lok is yet another step towards our goal of providing engaging local content that puts India and quintessentially Indian stories on the global map. Prime Members can expect a high-octane chase, intense emotional drama, and trailblazing performances – your next binge-watch will be here soon!"

In addition to this, Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok Creator said, "Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents. I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end."