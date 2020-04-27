'Paatal Lok' teaser: Anushka Sharma's web series shows world where all hell has broken loose

From the past one week, Anushka Sharma has been teasing with new updates of her web debut production Paatal Lok. The neo-noir show is all set to be streamed on May 15, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The title was announced a few days back and also that it has been extensively shot in the underbelly of Mumbai. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

Now, ahead of the trailer release, the makers shared the teaser of Paatal Lok. In the teaser, we see gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence. Moreover, there's also a sneak-peek of the world where all hell has broken loose. However, none of the cast has been shown yet, only their back.

Anushka shared the teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, "In #PaatalLok, everything has a dark side and everyone has a secret to hide. Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34 am @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi".

Check it out below:

On Sunday, Anushka had posted the poster and captioned it as "In #PaatalLok, weapons talk."

Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others in the lead roles while Sudip Sharma is the showrunner of the upcoming series. The trailer will be out on May 5, 2020, at a specific time given which is 11:34 am.