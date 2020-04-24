'Paatal Lok': Anushka Sharma announces title of upcoming neo-noir series produced by her

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma had earlier shared a glimpse of her debut web show as a producer which will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. With the first look, viewers got to know it's set to be a crime thriller and Anushka had written, "à¤¸à¤¬ à¤¬à¤¦à¤²à¥‡à¤—à¤¾, à¤¸à¤®à¤¯, à¤²à¥‹à¤— à¤”à¤° à¤²à¥‹à¤•à¥¤ @primevideoin @officialcsfilms #NewSeriesOnPrime @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi". Anushka has produced the show under her home banner Clean Slate Films.

Now, the actor took to her social media pages and finally unveiled the title of her upcoming series and it's named Paatal Lok. In the teaser video also none of the cast is unveiled but talks about the underbelly of Mumbai. It also talks about the darker side of humanity and going by the visuals, the show is a sure shot thriller.

Anushka captioned the video stating, "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15 @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi".

Check out the video below:

The plot states as 'Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.' Paatal Lok will be streamed on May 15, 2020. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others in the lead roles while Sudip Sharma is the showrunner of the upcoming series.