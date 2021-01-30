Here's how Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing convinced Julia Roberts to guest star in 'Friends'

Many exes of the leading actors of Friends have appeared on the show. From Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt to Courteney Cox's ex-husband David Arquette has marked their presence on the popular sitcom. In season two of Friends, Julia Roberts was also seen in the show during the most popular 'The One After the Superbowl' episodes. She was seen playing the role of Susie Moss and was rumoured to be dating Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing in real life.

During the 25th anniversary of Friends, the makers of the show reunited and spoke at length about the most-rated episode. They went on to reveal how Matthew convinced Julia to be a part of the show in a special appearance. Marta Kauffman stated, "Getting Julia Roberts was incredibly exciting. We knew she would have the right touch for it. And when she said yes, it was pretty awesome."

While Kevin Bright shared, "Do you know the story of how we got her? Matthew asked her to be on the show. She wrote back to him, “Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.” My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day."

To which Alexa Junge added, "They may have met before the episode, but she was interested in him from afar because he’s so charming. There was a lot of flirting over faxing. She was giving him these questionnaires like, “Why should I go out with you?” And everyone in the writers' room helped him explain to her why. He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on Team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him."

For the uninitiated, Julia played Susie Moss, who pretends to date Chandler after he picked her skirt up during their school days.