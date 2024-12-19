Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh are now parents to a baby boy.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh have become parents to a baby boy, they welcomed their first child on December 18. Devoleena shared the news with fans on social media.

Sharing the news, the actress wrote, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy on December 18.” The caption of the video read, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here...18/12/2024 (sic).”

Devoleena revealed her pregnancy with a heartfelt message on August 15. The actress, who tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022, posted pictures from a panchamrit ceremony, a ritual commonly performed by expectant mothers.

The couple received heartfelt congratulations from industry friends and fans as they began their new journey into parenthood.

Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who married Shanwaz on December 14, 2022, shared the joyous news that she is expecting her first child with a heartfelt post. She took to social media and shared a series of pictures with her family.

In her post, Devoleena expressed her happiness and gratitude, writing, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Congratulations, Devoleena! This is such wonderful news." Another added, "So happy for you both! May this divine journey be filled with joy and blessings."

Devoleena, well-known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and her participation in Bigg Boss 13, continues to engage in various projects, including reality TV and digital content. She also maintains a strong presence on social media, where she keeps fans updated on both her professional and personal life.



(With inputs from ANI)