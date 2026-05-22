FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chand Mera Dil movie review: Forget Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Ananya Panday-Lakshya's love story is raw, real, reflects true meaning of companionship

Chand Mera Dil movie review: Forget Saiyaara, Ananya-Lakshya's film is raw, real

Orry claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants are 'isolating him'; Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma react

Orry claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants are 'isolating him'

Pakistan spy network busted: Punjab man arrested for installing CCTV near highway; police probe alleged monitoring of army movements

Pakistan spy network busted: Punjab man arrested for Installing CCTV near highwa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Orry claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants are 'isolating him'; Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma react

Orhan Awatramani sparked buzz online after posting videos claiming fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants were ignoring him, though fans believe the influencer was simply joking around.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 22, 2026, 09:52 AM IST

Orry claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants are 'isolating him'; Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma react
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again grabbed attention online with his dramatic and hilarious updates from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

Orry recently took to social media claiming that none of his fellow contestants were talking to him during the shoot. Sharing a selfie video while sitting alone on a bus, he wrote, “Sitting alone on the bus cz no one wants to talk to me (sic).”

The influencer continued the joke with more videos from the sets. In another clip featuring fellow contestants, Orry sarcastically captioned it, “Me and all the people who hate me.” He later uploaded yet another video while sitting alone inside a van, saying, “They are not even hiding it no more.”

The fun banter didn’t stop there. Orry also reshared a video posted by Jasmin Bhasin where she filmed him sitting alone, to which he jokingly added, “They are now publicizing it also.”

In another video shared by Shagun Sharma, Orry humorously claimed, “And, all of the contestants are isolating me and singling me out because I'm an English medium.” Shagun immediately reacted to the statement by calling him “a liar,” while Orry continued showing the empty seat next to him in the van.

While the videos sparked curiosity among fans, many social media users believe Orry was simply creating entertaining content from the reality show sets rather than seriously accusing contestants of sidelining him.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is expected to feature a star-studded contestant lineup including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh among others.

Reports suggest that the new season will revolve around an “old vs new” theme, bringing together former contestants and fresh faces for intense stunt-based challenges. The show is currently being filmed in Cape Town, with the season expected to premiere in July 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chand Mera Dil movie review: Forget Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Ananya Panday-Lakshya's love story is raw, real, reflects true meaning of companionship
Chand Mera Dil movie review: Forget Saiyaara, Ananya-Lakshya's film is raw, real
Orry claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants are 'isolating him'; Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma react
Orry claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants are 'isolating him'
Pakistan spy network busted: Punjab man arrested for installing CCTV near highway; police probe alleged monitoring of army movements
Pakistan spy network busted: Punjab man arrested for Installing CCTV near highwa
Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumours after wearing mangalsutra in viral video, fans react: Watch
Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumours after wearing mangalsutra in viral video
Donald Trump to skip son's wedding? US President hints Iran war may keep him away, calls it 'bad timing'
Donald Trump to skip son's wedding? US President hints war may keep him away
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement