Orry claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants are 'isolating him'; Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma react

Orhan Awatramani sparked buzz online after posting videos claiming fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants were ignoring him, though fans believe the influencer was simply joking around.

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again grabbed attention online with his dramatic and hilarious updates from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

Orry recently took to social media claiming that none of his fellow contestants were talking to him during the shoot. Sharing a selfie video while sitting alone on a bus, he wrote, “Sitting alone on the bus cz no one wants to talk to me (sic).”

The influencer continued the joke with more videos from the sets. In another clip featuring fellow contestants, Orry sarcastically captioned it, “Me and all the people who hate me.” He later uploaded yet another video while sitting alone inside a van, saying, “They are not even hiding it no more.”

The fun banter didn’t stop there. Orry also reshared a video posted by Jasmin Bhasin where she filmed him sitting alone, to which he jokingly added, “They are now publicizing it also.”

In another video shared by Shagun Sharma, Orry humorously claimed, “And, all of the contestants are isolating me and singling me out because I'm an English medium.” Shagun immediately reacted to the statement by calling him “a liar,” while Orry continued showing the empty seat next to him in the van.

While the videos sparked curiosity among fans, many social media users believe Orry was simply creating entertaining content from the reality show sets rather than seriously accusing contestants of sidelining him.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is expected to feature a star-studded contestant lineup including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh among others.

Reports suggest that the new season will revolve around an “old vs new” theme, bringing together former contestants and fresh faces for intense stunt-based challenges. The show is currently being filmed in Cape Town, with the season expected to premiere in July 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.