Opinion: Lock Upp 2 is giving Mazza to fans, but Sazza to Netflix? Ram discussing b**b job, Akanksha joking about bl*w job is new low for OTT

It's been a week since Lock Upp Season 2 started streaming on Netflix. The show started on a good note, catering to its audience. But will it affect the brand quality of the platform? Here's what I think.

It's been a week since Lock Upp 2 started streaming, giving Mazaa to viewers, but is Netflix giving itself a Sazza? Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the second season features an interesting crop of contestants, aka inmates. TV's well-known stars like Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, and the wild-card entrant Shilpa Shinde, to Gen-Z influencers and social media personalities like Akanksha Chaudhary, Pamela Serena, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Aly, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav, and Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja. The list is impressive. However, these celebs are exposing themselves too much, which is more shocking than surprising. Netflix, as a platform, is catering to the masses, but is it losing its own value?

Lock Upp 2 shows famous celebs in their worst

Although Lock Upp 2 is serving its fans, strong criticism is also coming from the netizens for the show going bolder with each episode, eradicating the line of decency. At times, the drama looks manufactured; explicit conversations, like Ram talking about b**b job and Akanksha joking about b**w job. Sunita Ahuja is going bonkers with all the maa-bhen gaalis, prioritising sensational moments over meaningful content.

Encashment on controversies only!

Shreya Kalra is among the worst contestants, only interested in getting out gossip, overhearing dark secrets, and using them against others at their most vulnerable moments. The disclosure of Akanksha being bisexual is more frustrating, as it comes from a woman. When it comes to Sunita, there's not a single moment when she doesn't bring up Govinda and their rifts in marriage. With Shilpa's entry, she'll always take advantage and try to whitewash her image. Yes, it has sparked conversations, but they're turning out to be more of rage-bait content, created for views only. It's less of a competition, more about controversies.

The ghost of Alt Balaji

We all know that the first season was on Alt Balaji, the infamous platform, known for promoting soft po*n and starting the trend of all those Ullu and other B-grade platforms. Lock Upp first found its home on ALTBalaji, but not long after, the platform lost relevance and eventually shut down. Lock Upp 2 also has a kind of hangover from Alt Balaji. It looks like a mismatch for a service platform like Netflix, which has traditionally been associated with compelling stories and high production values.

Why could Lock Upp 2 be a curse, and not a boon for Netflix?

Ever since Netflix's debut in India, it has built upon setting a benchmark for streaming. Netflix introduced audiences to unforgettable stories and raised expectations for digital entertainment. With Lock Upp 2, it seems like the platform is drifting towards sensational reality content over quality storytelling. The loyal viewers of the platform have begun to question what truly differentiates Netflix from every other OTT platform.

Watch Shresta Iyer on her Lock Upp 2 eviction

What baffles Netflix's fans?

The concern isn't just about Lock Upp. It's about the direction Netflix is heading. Is it preserving the identity that made it a global leader, or is it chasing short-term attention at the cost of its long-term brand value? It's better if the OTT platform can take up voluntary censorship on certain elements before it causes an unforeseen controversy, leading to a topic of debate.