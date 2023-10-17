One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

One of Bigg Boss 17’s highest-paid contestants is reportedly charging Rs 8 lakh per episode.

A number of celebrities from Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and others have entered Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita is reported to be the highest-paid contestant on the show charging Rs 12 lakh per week, there is another contestant who enjoys a huge fan following and is the second-highest contestant on the show.

This contestant is reportedly charging Rs 8 lakh per week and has a huge fan following of 6 million followers on Instagram. He is none other than Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui is an Indian comedian and rapper who became a household name after his stint in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp Season 1. He emerged to be the winner of the show.

Manuawar Faruqui was born in Junagadh, Gujarat, on 28 January 1992 and moved to Mumbai after his home was destroyed in the 2002 Gujarat riots. His mother passed away soon after this. He started to work at age 13 to help his family financially because his father fell sick. So, while attending school, he worked at a utensil store.

In his 20s he worked as a graphic designer. The actor later got introduced to comedy and worked as a comedian. In 2020, he uploaded a standup comedy video titled Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat on his channel, which earned him, his initial stardom. His debut song was Jawab in collaboration with Spectra and after winning Lock Upp, he did a song with Prince Narula titled Todh.

Munawar Faruqui reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per show and has a reported net worth of Rs 8 crore. The Indian comedian enjoys a huge fan following and he even impressed everyone with his personality in Kangana Ranaut’s show. Fans are now excited to see his performance in Bigg Boss 17.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is being hosted by Salman Khan and this time, the game will not be the same for everyone and Bigg Boss will be openly biased towards contestants. The show saw some fights between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar on the first day itself and groups being formed in the house. The rest of the week awaits more entertainment and drama.

