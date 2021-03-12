'One Night Stand' actor Nyra Banerjee opens up on actresses doing explicit scenes to get instant fame

Television actress Nyra Banerjee, who got noticed for her role in the supernatural show Divya Drishti, recently opened up on actresses exposing for the cameras, doing explicit scenes on screen to garner instant fame.

While it is something Nyra does not believe in, she mentioned how some actresses resort to taking such measures to gain popularity. In her interview, Nyra clarified that she wanted to do "meaningful" roles and was ready to wait than being "typecast".

In an interview with E Times, Nyra said, "As an actor you want to play different roles. My second Hindi film 'One Night Stand' was not a sexual film. It had Sunny Leone but it was an image changing film for her. She didn't even kiss in that film, but because the film was called One Night Stand and it had Sunny Leone, I started getting films that were of erotic genre."

She added, "People feel that if you expose and do erotic films, explicit scenes then you get instant fame but I don't believe in it. I agree you get instant fame but if you are not a good actress you won't be able to sustain it. I did not want to go to that route and become that kind of an actor. I want people to understand I can act and that's why wherever I get a good role be it TV, films, South, web I will work."

Talking about taking the right decisions for her career and sharing how TV worked for her, Nyra told the portal that she is happy she did not get typecast as a typical bahu after 'Divya Drishti'.

"When I started getting similar roles in Bollywood and Tollywood, I actually sat and asked myself what gives me happiness acting so why not do TV," Nyra said.

She added, "I feel lucky that I made the correct decisions in my career. If I would have kept doing the same roles in Bollywood and Tollywood I would have become popular but I would have not been able to prove myself as an actress. With Divya Drishti, Excuse Me Madam I am able to prove myself."