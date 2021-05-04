Once Rubina Dilaik gets better, will be relieved and can comfortably go for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla after contesting in Bigg Boss 14 is all set to perform daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is all set to pack his bags for Cape Town, South Africa, where the show is going to kick start. However, his wife and Bigg Boss 24 winner Rubina Dilaik being COVID-19 positive has become a matter of concern for him.

Being concerned about his wife and also being the perfect husband, Abhinav told a leading daily, "Yes, I am getting ready for that. I just want Rubina to be totally fine. I have made a flow chart for her, which includes the things to do in certain situations based on a person's symptoms. Once she gets better, I will be relieved and can comfortably go for the show. Thankfully, as of now, she has good immunity and is fighting it well. Her symptoms are stable and everything is good so far. I am managing things as much as I can staying here in Mumbai while she's in Shimla."

Rubina meanwhile is reeling from COVID-19 in her hometown, Shimla. The actor has quarantined herself for 17 days and said that she would be eligible for blood plasma donation in a month. She also urged people who had come in close contact with her in the last 5-7 days to get themselves tested. The husband has been missing her and took it to Instagram to express his emotions.

Sharing a photo of his toothbrush, standing alone without his partner's, Abhinav wrote, "Life is incomplete without the other one … @rubinadilaik," adding a message with love, "Get well soon baby."

The couple had been through a rough patch in their marriage, but Abhinav on the show confessed that the show helped them navigate and understand their relationship better and renew their marriage vows.