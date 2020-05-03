On World Press Freedom Day, Amazon Prime Video releases the character poster of Sanjeev Mehra from 'Paatal Lok'

Amazon's latest announcement of their upcoming show Paatal Lok has created quite a buzz and has gripped the attention of the audiences. After back to back releases of character posters, the latest addition to the list is Sanjeev Mehra.

The character of Sanjeev Mehra is played by actor Neeraj Kabi in a new and unique avatar. Sanjeev is a renowned journalist and virtually takes you behind the scenes of the fourth pillar of democracy. What better day than "World Press Freedom Day" to introduce the journalist. The makers first released a teaser followed by motion posters of Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat, followed by Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi.

Produced by Clean Slate Films, the trailer of the Amazon Original series is set to release on May 5th, 2020. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series, by creator Sudip Sharma (writer for Udta Punjab, NH10), Paatal Lok is all set to walk viewers through the virtual gates of purgatory on 15th May 2020. The official trailer for the highly anticipated series drops this Tuesday - May 5th, 2020 at 11:34 am.

Another character of the series, Vishal Tyagi, popularly known as Hathoda Tyagi is volatile, ruthless, and a serial killer. The character is played by yet another critically acclaimed actor Abhishek Banerjee. The performance is all set to redefine wickedness and give you goosebumps and fill you in with terror. Paatal Lok will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the stack of the Prime Video Catalogue including the Indian produced Amazon Original Series.