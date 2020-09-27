On Daughter's Day, Kapil Sharma makes netizens happier by sharing cutest photos of baby Anayra

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kapil Sharma treated fans with latest photos of daughter Anayra Sharma.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl named Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019. Since then she has been an apple of their eyes and time and again, the comedian shares cute moments of his baby girl. As September 27 is celebrated as Daughter's Day, Kapil shared a few photos with Anayra on his social media pages. He also posted a lovely message for his baby girl and the moments are too cute to miss.

In the first photo, Kapil is seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a white cap. While Anayra looks adorable in a blue zipper jacket and blue jeans. A grey cap and blue shoes made her look cuter as ever. Anayra is also showing her loving smile while getting a kiss from her dad.

In the second photo, Anayra is showing her swag in a purple frock and a matching bandana with black & white sunglasses.

Kapil captioned the post stating, "Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma."

Before Anayra was born, Kapil was asked about his prep prior to becoming a parent. To which he had said, "Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member of the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting."